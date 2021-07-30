Star Equity (STRR) falls 1.56% on Moderate Volume July 29

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange STRR - Market Data & News Trade

Star Equity Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: STRR) shares fell 1.56%, or $0.06 per share, to close Thursday at $3.79. After opening the day at $3.88, shares of Star Equity fluctuated between $3.98 and $3.73. 552,600 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 1,500,500. Thursday's activity brought Star Equity’s market cap to $19,019,247.

Star Equity is headquartered in Suwanee, Georgia..

About Star Equity Holdings Inc

Star Equity Holdings, Inc. is a diversified holding company committed to growing shareholder value through operational excellence and disciplined capital allocation.

Visit Star Equity Holdings Inc’s profile for more information.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

To get more information on Star Equity Holdings Inc and to follow the company’s latest updates, you can visit the company’s profile page here: Star Equity Holdings Inc’s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don’t forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer