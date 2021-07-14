Stantec Inc (STN) gains 0.47% for July 13

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange STN - Market Data & News Trade

Stantec Inc (NYSE: STN) shares gained 0.47%, or $0.21 per share, to close Tuesday at $45.35. After opening the day at $44.94, shares of Stantec fluctuated between $45.40 and $44.84. 38,458 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 54,830. Tuesday's activity brought Stantec’s market cap to $5,041,818,857.

Stantec is headquartered in Edmonton, Alberta.

About Stantec Inc

Communities are fundamental. Whether around the corner or across the globe, they provide a foundation, a sense of place and of belonging. That's why at Stantec, they always design with community in mind. The company is formed by designers, engineers, scientists, and project managers, innovating together at the intersection of community, creativity, and client relationships. Balancing these priorities results in projects that advance the quality of life in communities across the globe.

