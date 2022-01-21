Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) falls 1.28% for January 20

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange SWK - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Stanley Black & Decker Inc Inc’s (NYSE: SWK) stock fell $2.33, accounting for a 1.28% decrease. Stanley Black & Decker opened at $182.38 before trading between $185.96 and $179.59 throughout Thursday’s session. The activity saw Stanley Black & Decker’s market cap fall to $29,321,522,998 on 1,220,825 shares -above their 30-day average of 968,718.

About Stanley Black & Decker Inc

Stanley Black & Decker is a purpose-driven, $14.5 billion revenue industrial organization. Stanley Black & Decker has 53,000 employees in more than 60 countries and operates the world's largest tools and storage business, the world's second-largest commercial electronic security services company, a leading engineered fastening business as well as Oil & Gas and Infrastructure businesses. The company's iconic brands include BLACK+DECKER, Bostitch, CRAFTSMAN, DEWALT, FACOM, IRWIN, LENOX, Porter Cable and STANLEY. Stanley Black & Decker is a company for the makers and innovators, the craftsmen and the caregivers, and those doing the hard work to make the world a better place.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

