Stamps.com (STMP) falls 0.21% to Close at $325.17 on July 26

Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ: STMP) shares fell 0.21%, or $0.67 per share, to close Monday at $325.17. After opening the day at $325.33, shares of Stamps.com fluctuated between $326.09 and $324.93. 319,563 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 731,762. Monday's activity brought Stamps.com’s market cap to $5,956,835,404.

Stamps.com is headquartered in El Segundo, California..

About Stamps.com Inc.

Stamps.com is the leading provider of postage online and shipping software solutions to customers including consumers, small businesses, e-commerce shippers, enterprises, and high volume shippers. Stamps.com offers solutions that help businesses run their shipping operations more smoothly and function more successfully under the brand names Stamps.com, Endicia®, Metapack®, ShipEngine®, ShippingEasy®, ShipStation®, and ShipWorks®. Stamps.com's family of brands provides seamless access to mailing and shipping services through integrations with more than 500 unique partner applications.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

