Stamps.com (STMP) falls 0.06% to Close at $328.90 on September 22

Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ: STMP) shares fell 0.06%, or $0.19 per share, to close Wednesday at $328.90. After opening the day at $329.10, shares of Stamps.com fluctuated between $329.24 and $328.80. 257,133 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 258,012. Wednesday's activity brought Stamps.com’s market cap to $6,060,467,628.

Stamps.com is headquartered in El Segundo, California..

About Stamps.com Inc.

Stamps.com is the leading provider of postage online and shipping software solutions to customers including consumers, small businesses, e-commerce shippers, enterprises, and high volume shippers. Stamps.com offers solutions that help businesses run their shipping operations more smoothly and function more successfully under the brand names Stamps.com, Endicia®, Metapack®, ShipEngine®, ShippingEasy®, ShipStation®, and ShipWorks®. Stamps.com's family of brands provides seamless access to mailing and shipping services through integrations with more than 500 unique partner applications.

