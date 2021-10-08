STAG Industrial (STAG) falls 0.46% to Close at $40.80 on October 7

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange STAG - Market Data & News Trade

STAG Industrial Inc (NYSE: STAG) shares fell 0.46%, or $0.19 per share, to close Thursday at $40.80. After opening the day at $41.11, shares of STAG Industrial fluctuated between $41.29 and $40.70. 720,337 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 919,344. Thursday's activity brought STAG Industrial’s market cap to $6,611,169,902.

STAG Industrial is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts..

About STAG Industrial Inc

STAG Industrial, Inc. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United Sta

Visit STAG Industrial Inc’s profile for more information.

The Daily Fix

The Home Depot Inc (NYSE: HD) is teaming up with Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT) to provide same-day and next-day deliveries of tools, paint and other online purchases to customers’ doorsteps.

Nissan Motor Co Ltd (OTC: NSANY) will pause production at two Mexican plants for several days this month due to the ongoing shortage of semiconductor chips.

Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) and BioNTech SE (Nasdaq: BNTX) announced Thursday they have asked the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to expand their COVID-19 vaccine’s emergency use authorization to cover children ages five to 11.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

To get more information on STAG Industrial Inc and to follow the company’s latest updates, you can visit the company’s profile page here: STAG Industrial Inc’s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don’t forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

Pfizer-BioNTech Ask FDA to Authorize COVID-19 Vaccine for Children 5 to 11 Home Depot Signs Up for Walmart's GoLocal Delivery Service Nissan Institutes Work Stoppages in Mexico for Parts of October Leaked 'Pandora Papers' Reveal How World Leaders and Billionaires Shield Assets From Tax Collectors