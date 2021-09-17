Staffing 360 (STAF) falls 1.86% to Close at $2.11 on September 16

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange STAF - Market Data & News Trade

Staffing 360 Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: STAF) shares fell 1.86%, or $0.04 per share, to close Thursday at $2.11. After opening the day at $2.14, shares of Staffing 360 fluctuated between $2.14 and $2.07. 206,781 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 999,797. Thursday's activity brought Staffing 360’s market cap to $26,960,268.

Staffing 360 is headquartered in New York, New York..

About Staffing 360 Solutions Inc

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. is engaged in the execution of an international buy-integrate-build strategy through the acquisition of domestic and international staffing organizations in the United States and United Kingdom. The Company believes that the staffing industry offers opportunities for accretive acquisitions and as part of its targeted consolidation model, is pursuing acquisition targets in the finance and accounting, administrative, engineering, IT, and Light Industrial staffing space.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

