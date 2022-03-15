SSR Mining (SSRM) Loses in Pre-Market Trading for March 15

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange SSRM - Market Data & News Trade

SSR Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SSRM) has already fallen $-0.7 in early trading Tuesday.

After closing the previous trading session at $21.25, SSR Mining has moved 3.29% lower ahead of market open.

The company is up 5.05% over the last 5 days.

Today could shape up to be an interesting day for SSR Mining investors.

Pre-market prices and movements as of 08:07:53 est.

About SSR Mining Inc

SSR Mining Inc. is a leading, free cash flow focused intermediate gold company with a producing assets located in the USA, Turkey, Canada, and Argentina, combined with a global pipeline of high-quality development and exploration assets in the USA, Turkey, Mexico, Peru, and Canada. In 2020, the operating assets produced approximately 711,000 gold-equivalent ounces.

