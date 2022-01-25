SSR Mining (SSRM) falls 1.82% on Strong Volume January 24

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange SSRM - Market Data & News Trade

SSR Mining Inc (NASDAQ: SSRM), a Vancouver, British Columbia, company, fell to close at $16.75 Monday after losing $0.31 (1.82%) on volume of 1,249,472 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $16.90 to a low of $16.16 while SSR Mining’s market cap now stands at $3,548,972,128.

About SSR Mining Inc

SSR Mining Inc. is a leading, free cash flow focused intermediate gold company with a producing assets located in the USA, Turkey, Canada, and Argentina, combined with a global pipeline of high-quality development and exploration assets in the USA, Turkey, Mexico, Peru, and Canada. In 2020, the operating assets produced approximately 711,000 gold-equivalent ounces.

Visit SSR Mining Inc’s profile for more information.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

To get more information on SSR Mining Inc and to follow the company’s latest updates, you can visit the company’s profile page here: SSR Mining Inc’s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don’t forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

Stock Stage Sharp Monday Afternoon Rally To Erase Morning Losses Kroger App Causes Customer Frustration, Hurts Brand: Jeff Kagan The Shipping Container Was the Most Important Invention of the 20th Century Currencies and the Global Expansion of Money Supply