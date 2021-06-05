SSgA Active Trust - SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ET (SPIB) gains 0.1920% for June 04

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange SPIB - Market Data & News

SSgA Active Trust - SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ET (NYSE: SPIB) shares gained 0.1920% to end trading Friday at $36.56 per share - a net change of $0.07.

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

