Squarespace (SQSP) falls 0.63% in Light Trading on August 17

Today, Squarespace Inc - Class A Inc’s (NYSE: SQSP) stock fell $0.27, accounting for a 0.63% decrease. Squarespace opened at $42.42 before trading between $43.75 and $42.04 throughout Tuesday’s session. The activity saw Squarespace’s market cap fall to $3,862,024,543 on 224,639 shares -below their 30-day average of 253,979.

About Squarespace Inc - Class A

Squarespace is a leading all-in-one website building and ecommerce platform that enables millions to build a brand and transact with their customers in an impactful and beautiful online presence. Its suite of products enables anyone at any stage of their journey to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, ecommerce, marketing tools, and scheduling, along with tools for managing a social media presence with Unfold and hospitality business management via Tock. Squarespace democratizes access to best-in-class design, helping its customers in approximately 180 countries maintain consistent branding across all digital touchpoints to stand out online. Its team of more than 1,200 is headquartered in downtown New York City, with offices in Dublin, Ireland, Portland, Oregon, and Los Angeles, California.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

