SPS Commerce (SPSC) falls 0.66% for September 7

SPS Commerce Inc. (NASDAQ: SPSC) shares fell 0.66%, or $0.89 per share, to close Tuesday at $134.39. After opening the day at $135.78, shares of SPS Commerce fluctuated between $135.78 and $132.89. 161,142 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 177,126. Tuesday's activity brought SPS Commerce’s market cap to $4,815,414,503.

SPS Commerce is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota..

About SPS Commerce Inc.

SPS Commerce is the world's leading retail network, connecting trading partners around the globe to optimize supply chain operations for all retail partners. The company supports data-driven partnerships with innovative cloud technology, customer-obsessed service and accessible experts so its customers can focus on what they do best. To date, more than 95,000 companies in retail, distribution, grocery and e-commerce have chosen SPS as their retail network. SPS has achieved 80 consecutive quarters of revenue growth and is headquartered in Minneapolis.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

