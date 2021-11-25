Sprouts Farmers Market (SFM) falls 1.03% for November 24

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange SFM - Market Data & News Trade

Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ: SFM), a Phoenix, Arizona, company, fell to close at $26.79 Wednesday after losing $0.28 (1.03%) on volume of 2,229,002 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $27.05 to a low of $26.52 while Sprouts Farmers Market’s market cap now stands at $3,007,407,037.

Sprouts Farmers Market currently has roughly 35000 employees.

About Sprouts Farmers Market Inc

Sprouts is the place where goodness grows. True to its farm-stand heritage, Sprouts offers a unique grocery experience featuring an open layout with fresh produce at the heart of the store. Sprouts inspires wellness naturally with a carefully curated assortment of better-for-you products paired with purpose-driven people. The healthy grocer continues to bring the latest in wholesome, innovative products made with lifestyle-friendly ingredients such as organic, plant-based and gluten-free. Headquartered in Phoenix, and one of the fastest growing retailers in the country, Sprouts employs approximately 35,000 team members and operates more than 360 stores in 23 states nationwide.

Visit Sprouts Farmers Market Inc’s profile for more information.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

