Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (SFM) falls 0.41% for August 2

Today, Sprouts Farmers Market Inc Inc’s (NASDAQ: SFM) stock fell $0.1, accounting for a 0.41% decrease. Sprouts Farmers Market opened at $24.55 before trading between $24.66 and $24.09 throughout Monday’s session. The activity saw Sprouts Farmers Market’s market cap fall to $2,891,868,569 on 2,398,902 shares -above their 30-day average of 1,762,235.

Sprouts Farmers Market employs around 35000 people with a head office in Phoenix, Arizona.

About Sprouts Farmers Market Inc

Sprouts is the place where goodness grows. True to its farm-stand heritage, Sprouts offers a unique grocery experience featuring an open layout with fresh produce at the heart of the store. Sprouts inspires wellness naturally with a carefully curated assortment of better-for-you products paired with purpose-driven people. The healthy grocer continues to bring the latest in wholesome, innovative products made with lifestyle-friendly ingredients such as organic, plant-based and gluten-free. Headquartered in Phoenix, and one of the fastest growing retailers in the country, Sprouts employs approximately 35,000 team members and operates more than 360 stores in 23 states nationwide.

To get more information on Sprouts Farmers Market Inc and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Sprouts Farmers Market Inc's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News.

