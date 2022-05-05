Sprout Social Class A (SPT) Drops 6.91% on May 5

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange SPT - Market Data & News Trade

Sprout Social Inc Class A (NASDAQ: SPT) has lost $4.02 (6.91%) and sits at $54.48, as of 12:21:13 est on May 5.

406,758 shares have exchanged hands.

The Company fell 4.07% over the last 5 days and shares lost 30.26% over the last 30 days.

Sprout Social Class A expects its next earnings on 2022-08-02.

About Sprout Social Inc Class A

Sprout Social offers deep social media listening and analytics, social management, customer care and advocacy solutions to more than 25,000 brands and agencies worldwide. Sprout’s unified platform integrates the power of social throughout every aspect of a business and enables social leaders at every level to extract valuable data and insights that drive their business forward. Headquartered in Chicago, Sprout operates across major social media networks, including Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest, YouTube and LinkedIn.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

