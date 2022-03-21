Sprinklr Class A (CXM) Drops 3.37% on March 21

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange CXM - Market Data & News

Sprinklr Inc Class A (NYSE: CXM) has fallen $0.4 (3.37%) and is currently sitting at $11.51, as of 11:53:58 est on March 21.

297,254 shares have exchanged hands.

The Company is up 5.88% over the last 5 days and shares have risen 0.42% over the last 30 days.

Sprinklr Class A is set to release earnings on 2022-03-31.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Sprinklr Class A visit the company profile.

