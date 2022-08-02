SpringWorks (SWTX) Pushes Lower in Pre-Market Trading for August 2

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange SWTX - Market Data & News Trade

SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SWTX) is active in pre-market trading today, August 2, with shares losing 5.03% from the last closing price.

The stock is down 54.73% year-to-date and has moved 1.12% gains over the last 5 days.

About SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc

SpringWorks is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company applying a precision medicine approach to acquiring, developing and commercializing life-changing medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from devastating rare diseases and cancer. SpringWorks has a differentiated portfolio of small molecule targeted oncology product candidates and is advancing two potentially registrational clinical trials in rare tumor types, as well as several other programs addressing highly prevalent, genetically defined cancers. SpringWorks' strategic approach and operational excellence in clinical development have enabled it to rapidly advance its two lead product candidates into late-stage clinical trials while simultaneously entering into multiple shared-value partnerships with industry leaders to expand its portfolio.

