Spotify (SPOT) falls 3.03% in Light Trading on December 20

Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE: SPOT) shares fell 3.03%, or $7.12 per share, to close Monday at $228.16. After opening the day at $230.75, shares of Spotify fluctuated between $236.49 and $228.11. 1,120,716 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 1,442,116. Monday's activity brought Spotify’s market cap to $41,296,960,000.

Spotify is headquartered in 42 44 Avenue De La Gare, Luxembourg..

About Spotify Technology S.A.

Spotify is the world's most popular audio streaming subscription service with a community of 345 million Monthly Active Users and 155 million Premium Subscribers. With a presence in 93 markets, and more than 70 million tracks including over 2 million podcast titles, it has transformed the way people access and enjoy music and podcasts.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

