Spirit Realty Capital (SRC) falls 1.71% for September 10

Today, Spirit Realty Capital Inc Inc’s (NYSE: SRC) stock fell $0.86, accounting for a 1.71% decrease. Spirit Realty Capital opened at $50.46 before trading between $50.59 and $49.44 throughout Friday’s session. The activity saw Spirit Realty Capital’s market cap fall to $5,889,682,317 on 583,023 shares -above their 30-day average of 535,725.

About Spirit Realty Capital Inc

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. is a net-lease real estate investment trust ('REIT') that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

