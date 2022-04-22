Spirit Realty Capital (SRC) Falls 1.60% on April 22

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange SRC - Market Data & News Trade

Today Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE: SRC) is trading 1.60% lower.

The latest price, as of 12:17:53 est, was $46.55. Spirit Realty Capital has fallen $0.76 in trading today.

258,843 shares exchanged hands.

As of the previous close, Spirit Realty Capital has a YTD change of 0.31%. The company expects its next earnings on 2022-05-03.

About Spirit Realty Capital Inc

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. is a net-lease real estate investment trust ('REIT') that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases.

