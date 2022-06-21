Spirit Airlines (SAVE) Gains in Pre-Market Trading for June 21

Shares of Spirit Airlines Inc (NYSE:SAVE) are on the move in pre-market trading for June 21.

Ahead of the market's open, Spirit Airlines stock has risen 8.22% from the previous session’s close.

Spirit Airlines rose $0.44 in the last session and looks to be in play again today.

About Spirit Airlines Inc

Spirit Airlines is committed to delivering the best value in the sky. The company is the leader in providing customizable travel options starting with an unbundled fare. This allows its Guests to pay only for the options they choose - like bags, seat assignments and refreshments - something Spirit Airlines calls Á La Smarte. The company makes it possible for its Guests to venture further and discover more than ever before. Its Fit Fleet® is one of the youngest and most fuel-efficient in the U.S. Spirit Airlines serves destinations throughout the U.S., Latin America and the Caribbean, and is dedicated to giving back and improving those communities.

