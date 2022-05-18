Spirit Airlines (SAVE) Drops 4.43% on May 18

Shares of Spirit Airlines Inc (NYSE: SAVE) fell 4.43% Wednesday.

As of 12:10:14 est, Spirit Airlines sits at $19.77 and has moved $0.915 so far today.

Spirit Airlines has moved 17.83% over the last 30 days and has moved YTD 5.54% based on the prior day’s close.

The company is set to release earnings on 2022-07-27.

About Spirit Airlines Inc

Spirit Airlines is committed to delivering the best value in the sky. The company is the leader in providing customizable travel options starting with an unbundled fare. This allows its Guests to pay only for the options they choose - like bags, seat assignments and refreshments - something Spirit Airlines calls Á La Smarte. The company makes it possible for its Guests to venture further and discover more than ever before. Its Fit Fleet® is one of the youngest and most fuel-efficient in the U.S. Spirit Airlines serves destinations throughout the U.S., Latin America and the Caribbean, and is dedicated to giving back and improving those communities.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

