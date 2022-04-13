Spirit Aerosystems (SPR) Rises 2.10% on April 13

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange SPR - Market Data & News Trade

Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc - Class A (NYSE: SPR) has risen $0.96 (2.10%) and sits at $46.74, as of 12:15:03 est on April 13.

375,138 shares have traded hands.

The Company has decreased 1.08% over the last 5 days and shares advanced 6.90% over the last 30 days.

Spirit Aerosystems expects its next earnings on 2022-05-04.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Spirit Aerosystems visit the company profile.

About Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc - Class A

Spirit AeroSystems designs and builds aerostructures for both commercial and defense customers. With headquarters in Wichita, Kansas, Spirit operates sites in the U.S., U.K., France and Malaysia. The company's core products include fuselages, pylons, nacelles and wing components for the world's premier aircraft. Spirit AeroSystems focuses on affordable, innovative composite and aluminum manufacturing solutions to support customers around the globe.

To get more information on Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc - Class A and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc - Class A's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

Bank Earnings Loom at End of Short Trading Week What’s Next for AT&T After Spinning Off WarnerMedia? Jeff Kagan Genfit Updates Market on Clinical Progress; Phase 3 on Track for Chronic Liver Disease (PBC) Selecta Biosciences Raises $39 Million in Stock + Warrants Deal