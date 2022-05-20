Spirit Aerosystems (SPR) Loses 5.81% on May 20

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange SPR - Market Data & News Trade

Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc - Class A (NYSE: SPR) has fallen $1.8 (5.81%) and is currently sitting at $29.13, as of 12:12:29 est on May 20.

897,390 shares have traded hands.

The Company has increased 6.68% over the last 5 days and shares have fallen 33.43% over the last 30 days.

Spirit Aerosystems anticipates its next earnings on 2022-08-03.

About Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc - Class A

Spirit AeroSystems designs and builds aerostructures for both commercial and defense customers. With headquarters in Wichita, Kansas, Spirit operates sites in the U.S., U.K., France and Malaysia. The company's core products include fuselages, pylons, nacelles and wing components for the world's premier aircraft. Spirit AeroSystems focuses on affordable, innovative composite and aluminum manufacturing solutions to support customers around the globe.

