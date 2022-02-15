Spirit Aerosystems (SPR) gains 5.99% for February 15

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange SPR - Market Data & News Trade

Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc - Class A (NYSE: SPR) gained to close at $52.22 Tuesday after gaining $2.95 (5.99%) on volume of 1,418,018 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $52.44 to a low of $50.30 while Spirit Aerosystems’s market cap now stands at $5,485,569,902.

Spirit Aerosystems currently has roughly 18200 employees.

About Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc - Class A

Spirit AeroSystems designs and builds aerostructures for both commercial and defense customers. With headquarters in Wichita, Kansas, Spirit operates sites in the U.S., U.K., France and Malaysia. The company's core products include fuselages, pylons, nacelles and wing components for the world's premier aircraft. Spirit AeroSystems focuses on affordable, innovative composite and aluminum manufacturing solutions to support customers around the globe.

Visit Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc - Class A’s profile for more information.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

To get more information on Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc - Class A and to follow the company’s latest updates, you can visit the company’s profile page here: Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc - Class A’s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don’t forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles