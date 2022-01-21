Spirit Aerosystems (SPR) falls 0.87% to Close at $46.54 on January 20

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange SPR - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc - Class A Inc’s (NYSE: SPR) stock fell $0.41, accounting for a 0.87% decrease. Spirit Aerosystems opened at $47.11 before trading between $48.32 and $46.41 throughout Thursday’s session. The activity saw Spirit Aerosystems’s market cap fall to $4,888,901,249 on 1,250,998 shares -below their 30-day average of 1,530,999.

About Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc - Class A

Spirit AeroSystems designs and builds aerostructures for both commercial and defense customers. With headquarters in Wichita, Kansas, Spirit operates sites in the U.S., U.K., France and Malaysia. The company's core products include fuselages, pylons, nacelles and wing components for the world's premier aircraft. Spirit AeroSystems focuses on affordable, innovative composite and aluminum manufacturing solutions to support customers around the globe.

Visit Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc - Class A's profile for more information.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

To get more information on Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc - Class A and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc - Class A's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

Kroger App Causes Customer Frustration, Hurts Brand: Jeff Kagan The Shipping Container Was the Most Important Invention of the 20th Century Currencies and the Global Expansion of Money Supply Commodities Post Strongest Gains in Over a Decade