Spire (SR) falls 1.54% in Active Trading on January 24

Today, Spire Inc. Inc’s (NYSE: SR) stock fell $0.99, accounting for a 1.54% decrease. Spire opened at $64.57 before trading between $64.81 and $61.89 throughout Monday’s session. The activity saw Spire’s market cap fall to $3,273,712,481 on 421,056 shares -above their 30-day average of 209,472.

Spire employs around 3296 people with a head office in St Louis, Missouri.

About Spire Inc.

Spire is a growing, financially strong natural gas company with five gas utilities, serving 1.7 million homes and businesses across Alabama, Mississippi and Missouri, making it the 5th largest publicly traded natural gas company. Spire's Natural gas-related businesses include Spire Marketing, Spire STL Pipeline and Spire Storage. Spire is committed to transforming the business through growing organically, investing in infrastructure, and advancing through innovation.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

