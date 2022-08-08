SPI Energy Co (SPI) Gains 7.65% on August 8

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange SPI - Market Data & News Trade

Today SPI Energy Co Ltd (NASDAQ: SPI) is trading 7.65% up.

The latest price, as of 12:08:02 est, was $1.97. SPI Energy Co has moved $0.14 in trading today.

492,209 shares exchanged hands.

As of the previous close, SPI Energy Co has a YTD change of 49.31%. The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-08-10.

About SPI Energy Co Ltd

SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (the 'Company') is a global provider of photovoltaic ('PV') solutions for business, residential, government and utility customers and investors. The Company develops solar PV projects that are either sold to third party operators or owned and operated by the Company for selling of electricity to the grid in multiple countries in Asia, North America and Europe. The Company's subsidiary in Australia primarily sells solar PV components to retail customers and solar project developers. The Company has its operating headquarter in Santa Clara, California and maintains global operations in Asia, Europe, North America and Australia.

