SPI Energy Co (SPI) falls 1.25% on Moderate Volume August 10

Today, SPI Energy Co Ltd Inc’s (NASDAQ: SPI) stock fell $0.07, accounting for a 1.25% decrease. SPI Energy Co opened at $5.70 before trading between $5.77 and $5.51 throughout Tuesday’s session. The activity saw SPI Energy Co’s market cap fall to $132,201,375 on 215,509 shares -below their 30-day average of 1,066,172.

About SPI Energy Co Ltd

SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (the 'Company') is a global provider of photovoltaic ('PV') solutions for business, residential, government and utility customers and investors. The Company develops solar PV projects that are either sold to third party operators or owned and operated by the Company for selling of electricity to the grid in multiple countries in Asia, North America and Europe. The Company's subsidiary in Australia primarily sells solar PV components to retail customers and solar project developers. The Company has its operating headquarter in Santa Clara, California and maintains global operations in Asia, Europe, North America and Australia.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

