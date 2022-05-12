Sphere 3D (ANY) Pushes Lower in Pre-Market Trading for May 12

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange ANY - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Sphere 3D Corp (NASDAQ:ANY) are on the move in pre-market trading for May 12.

Ahead of the market's open, Sphere 3D stock dropped 5.30% from the previous session’s close.

Sphere 3D fell $0.2044 in the last session and looks to be in play again today.

About Sphere 3D Corp

Sphere 3D Corp. delivers containerization, virtualization, and data management solutions via hybrid cloud, cloud and on-premise implementations through its global reseller network and professional services organization. Sphere 3D has a portfolio of brands, including HVE ConneXions, UCX ConneXions, and SnapServer® dedicated to helping customers achieve their IT goals.

