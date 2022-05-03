Spectrum, (SPPI) Rises 5.27% on May 3

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange SPPI - Market Data & News Trade

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPPI) shares climbed 5.27%, or $0.0452 per share, as on 12:18:10 est today. Since opening at $0.85, 1,094,831 shares of Spectrum, have traded hands and the stock has ranged between $0.94 and $0.84.

So far this year the company has moved YTD 32.43%.

Spectrum, is set to release earnings on 2022-05-12.

About Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals is a biopharmaceutical company focused on acquiring, developing, and commercializing novel and targeted oncology therapies. Spectrum has a strong track record of successfully executing across the biopharmaceutical business model, from in-licensing and acquiring differentiated drugs, clinically developing novel assets, successfully gaining regulatory approvals and commercializing in a competitive healthcare marketplace. Spectrum has a late-stage pipeline with novel assets that serve areas of unmet need. This pipeline has the potential to transform the company in the near future.

