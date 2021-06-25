Special Opportunities Fund Inc (SPE) gains 0.0660% for June 24

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange SPE - Market Data & News Trade

Special Opportunities Fund Inc (NYSE: SPE) shares gained 0.0660% to end trading Thursday at $15.18 per share - a net change of $0.01. Shares traded between $15.23 and $15.16 throughout the day.

About Special Opportunities Fund Inc

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (formerly, Insured Municipal Income Fund Inc.) was incorporated in Maryland on February 19, 1993, and is registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended, as a closed-end diversified management investment company. Effective December 21, 2009, the Fund changed its name to the Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. and effective January 25, 2010 changed its investment objective to total return. The Fund’s investment advisor, Bulldog Investors LLC, employs an opportunistic investment philosophy with a particular emphasis on investing in discounted closed-end funds, undervalued operating companies, and other attractive special situations including risk arbitrage and distressed securities.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

