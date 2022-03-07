SpartanNash Co (SPTN) Loses 4.27% on March 7

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange SPTN - Market Data & News Trade

SpartanNash Co (NASDAQ: SPTN) shares moved 4.27%, or $1.41 per share, as on 12:22:23 est today. After Opening the Day at $32.78, 163,732 shares of SpartanNash Co exchanged hands and the stock has moved between $32.95 and $31.50.

Already the company has moved YTD 28.11%.

SpartanNash Co expects its next earnings on 2022-06-01.

About SpartanNash Co

SpartanNash is a Fortune 400 company whose core businesses include distributing grocery products to a diverse group of independent and chain retailers, its corporate-owned retail stores and U.S. military commissaries and exchanges; as well as operating a premier fresh produce distribution network. SpartanNash serves customer locations in all 50 states and the District of Columbia, Europe, Cuba, Puerto Rico, Honduras, Iraq, Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar and Djibouti. SpartanNash currently operates 154 supermarkets, primarily under the banners of Family Fare, Martin's Super Markets, D&W Fresh Market, VG's Grocery and Dan's Supermarket. Through its MDV military division, SpartanNash is a leading distributor of grocery products to U.S. military commissaries.

