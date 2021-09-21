SpartanNash Co (SPTN) falls 0.73% in Light Trading on September 20

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange SPTN - Market Data & News Trade

SpartanNash Co (NASDAQ: SPTN) shares fell 0.73%, or $0.15 per share, to close Monday at $20.51. After opening the day at $20.40, shares of SpartanNash Co fluctuated between $20.72 and $20.26. 196,451 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 231,644. Monday's activity brought SpartanNash Co’s market cap to $737,093,487.

SpartanNash Co is headquartered in Grand Rapids, Michigan..

About SpartanNash Co

SpartanNash is a Fortune 400 company whose core businesses include distributing grocery products to a diverse group of independent and chain retailers, its corporate-owned retail stores and U.S. military commissaries and exchanges; as well as operating a premier fresh produce distribution network. SpartanNash serves customer locations in all 50 states and the District of Columbia, Europe, Cuba, Puerto Rico, Honduras, Iraq, Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar and Djibouti. SpartanNash currently operates 154 supermarkets, primarily under the banners of Family Fare, Martin's Super Markets, D&W Fresh Market, VG's Grocery and Dan's Supermarket. Through its MDV military division, SpartanNash is a leading distributor of grocery products to U.S. military commissaries.

The COVID-19 pandemic has not slowed the pace of climate change and it is likely that the world will miss its Paris Agreement goal of reducing global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels, according to a new report from the United Nations.

France’s foreign minister expressed “total incomprehension” at Biden's recent move, which he called a “stab in the back.”

California Governor Gavin Newsom's office says the state will put $1.75 billion into a new California Housing Accelerator.

