SpartanNash Co (SPTN) falls 0.51% for September 1

Today, SpartanNash Co Inc’s (NASDAQ: SPTN) stock fell $0.11, accounting for a 0.51% decrease. SpartanNash Co opened at $21.59 before trading between $21.59 and $21.15 throughout Wednesday’s session. The activity saw SpartanNash Co’s market cap fall to $768,719,146 on 173,253 shares -below their 30-day average of 264,075.

About SpartanNash Co

SpartanNash is a Fortune 400 company whose core businesses include distributing grocery products to a diverse group of independent and chain retailers, its corporate-owned retail stores and U.S. military commissaries and exchanges; as well as operating a premier fresh produce distribution network. SpartanNash serves customer locations in all 50 states and the District of Columbia, Europe, Cuba, Puerto Rico, Honduras, Iraq, Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar and Djibouti. SpartanNash currently operates 154 supermarkets, primarily under the banners of Family Fare, Martin's Super Markets, D&W Fresh Market, VG's Grocery and Dan's Supermarket. Through its MDV military division, SpartanNash is a leading distributor of grocery products to U.S. military commissaries.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

