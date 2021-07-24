Spark Energy Inc - Class A (SPKE) gains 1.14% for July 23

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange SPKE - Market Data & News Trade

Spark Energy Inc - Class A (NASDAQ: SPKE) shares gained 1.14%, or $0.13 per share, to close Friday at $11.58. After opening the day at $11.48, shares of Spark Energy fluctuated between $11.63 and $11.28. 73,794 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 140,435. Friday's activity brought Spark Energy’s market cap to $171,064,253.

Spark Energy is headquartered in Houston, Texas..

About Spark Energy Inc - Class A

Spark Energy, Inc. is an established and growing independent retail energy services company founded in 1999 that provides residential and commercial customers in competitive markets across the United States with an alternative choice for their natural gas and electricity. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Spark currently operates in 19 states and serves 100 utility territories. Spark offers its customers a variety of product and service choices, including stable and predictable energy costs and green product alternatives.

Visit Spark Energy Inc - Class A’s profile for more information.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

To get more information on Spark Energy Inc - Class A and to follow the company’s latest updates, you can visit the company’s profile page here: Spark Energy Inc - Class A’s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don’t forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer