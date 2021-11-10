Spar, (SGRP) falls 6.06% for November 9

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange SGRP - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Spar Group, Inc. Inc’s (NASDAQ: SGRP) stock fell $0.1, accounting for a 6.06% decrease. Spar, opened at $1.59 before trading between $1.65 and $1.54 throughout Tuesday’s session. The activity saw Spar,’s market cap fall to $33,066,725 on 240,514 shares -above their 30-day average of 200,587.

About Spar Group, Inc.

SPAR Group, Inc. is a diversified international merchandising and marketing services Company and provides a broad array of services worldwide to help companies improve their sales, operating efficiency and profits at retail locations. The Company provides merchandising and other marketing services to manufacturers, distributors and retailers worldwide and coordinates the operations through the use of multi-lingual proprietary technology which drives the logistics, communication and reporting for global operations and customers. SPAR works primarily in mass merchandiser, office supply, value, grocery, drug, independent, convenience, home improvement and electronics stores, as well as providing furniture and other product assembly services, audit services, in-store events, technology services and marketing research. The Company has supplied these project and product services in the United States since certain of its predecessors were formed in 1979 and internationally since the Company acquired its first international subsidiary in Japan in May of 2001. Product services include restocking and adding new products, removing spoiled or outdated products, resetting categories 'on the shelf' in accordance with client or store schematics, confirming and replacing shelf tags, setting new sale or promotional product displays and advertising, replenishing kiosks, providing in-store event staffing and providing assembly services in stores, homes and offices. Audit services include price audits, point of sale audits, out of stock audits, intercept surveys and planogram audits. Other merchandising services include whole store or departmental product sets or resets (including new store openings), new product launches, in-store demonstrations, special seasonal or promotional merchandising, focused product support and product recalls. The Company currently does business in ten countries that encompass approximately 50% of the total world population through its operations in the United States, Canada, Japan, South Africa, India, China, Australia, Mexico, Brazil and Turkey.

The Great Labor Dilemma — How It Began and Where We Are Now

In September, the US economy added 194,000 jobs, far below consensus analyst expectations of 500,000 jobs. The unemployment rate moved lower to 4.8% from 5.2% in August. Ironically, there are plenty of jobs available for workers, but companies across all sectors report challenging conditions for attracting workers.

Growth Stocks Versus Value Stocks: The Flip Flop

Value stocks jumped to the fore in the stock market during the first two months of this year as the Russell 1000 Value ETF had outdistanced the Russell 1000 Growth ETF. Numerous observers, along with several brokerages, jumped on the value bandwagon and argued that value stocks would enjoy a long run after substantially underperforming growth stocks over the past 10 years. During 2010 to 2020, the Russell Growth ETF handily beat the Russell Value ETF with a cumulative return of 380%, compared to 166%.

Our commentary on April 20 of this year concluded, "Golden Eagle Strategies believes that the party is not over for growth stocks and that growth stocks would retake the lead in the market before the year is out." Since April 20th, growth stocks have seized the market lead, once again as the Russell Growth ETF has risen 6.6% vs 2.1%% for the Russell value ETF.

Shipping Bottlenecks Could Last Well Into 2022 — Why That’s Good News For Investors

You’ve probably heard this already, but if you haven’t started your Christmas shopping, it might be a good idea to do so as soon as possible. Shipping bottlenecks are expected to persist well into 2022, driven by slow capacity growth, a shortage of containers and truckers and the ongoing semiconductor chip crunch, which has limited new truck production for last mile delivery.

These “perfect storm” disruptions have created numerous headaches for shipping and logistics companies. But as is often the case, bad news is good news, especially for investors who have seen shares of container lines surge in the 18 months since the pandemic began.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

