Spar, (SGRP) falls 4.23% on Strong Volume October 22

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange SGRP - Market Data & News Trade

Spar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGRP), a White Plains, New York, company, fell to close at $1.42 Friday after losing $0.0627 (4.23%) on volume of 232,268 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $1.49 to a low of $1.38 while Spar,’s market cap now stands at $30,293,387.

About Spar Group, Inc.

SPAR Group, Inc. is a diversified international merchandising and marketing services Company and provides a broad array of services worldwide to help companies improve their sales, operating efficiency and profits at retail locations. The Company provides merchandising and other marketing services to manufacturers, distributors and retailers worldwide and coordinates the operations through the use of multi-lingual proprietary technology which drives the logistics, communication and reporting for global operations and customers. SPAR works primarily in mass merchandiser, office supply, value, grocery, drug, independent, convenience, home improvement and electronics stores, as well as providing furniture and other product assembly services, audit services, in-store events, technology services and marketing research. The Company has supplied these project and product services in the United States since certain of its predecessors were formed in 1979 and internationally since the Company acquired its first international subsidiary in Japan in May of 2001. Product services include restocking and adding new products, removing spoiled or outdated products, resetting categories 'on the shelf' in accordance with client or store schematics, confirming and replacing shelf tags, setting new sale or promotional product displays and advertising, replenishing kiosks, providing in-store event staffing and providing assembly services in stores, homes and offices. Audit services include price audits, point of sale audits, out of stock audits, intercept surveys and planogram audits. Other merchandising services include whole store or departmental product sets or resets (including new store openings), new product launches, in-store demonstrations, special seasonal or promotional merchandising, focused product support and product recalls. The Company currently does business in ten countries that encompass approximately 50% of the total world population through its operations in the United States, Canada, Japan, South Africa, India, China, Australia, Mexico, Brazil and Turkey.

Visit Spar Group, Inc.’s profile for more information.

The Daily Fix

Here's a trending selection from our newsletter, The Daily Fix, that captured readers' attention. Click here to subscribe and get The Daily Fix delivered right to your inbox.

Keep Your Friends Close, But Your Enemies Closer — Part I

Revenge represents an amazing human activity. In business, kicking opponents when they are down comes with the territory. As Huawei struggles with US government sanctions, Xiaomi steps in to introduce competing products and grab market share. Former Communists learn quickly about the free market economy. No employee at Facebook (NASDAQ: FB) asks the giant to go easy on Myspace. Remember Myspace? No Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) executive lends a helping hand to Motorola, which is even harder to remember. This new series looks at a few savory examples of business payback.

[More]

McDonald's To Offer New Plant-Based Burger in US Restaurants by Beyond Meat

McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE: MCD) will soon launch a small-scale rollout in the US of a new plant-based burger developed with faux-meat maker Beyond Meat Inc (Nasdaq: BYND).

Starting Nov. 3, the "McPlant" will be on the menu at eight locations in Texas, Louisiana, Iowa and California as part of a trial run to help gauge customer interest in the meatless offering, McDonald’s announced last week.

[More]

How Entrepreneurs Can Build and Maintain Successful Venture Capital and Private Equity Relationships

The first three quarters of 2021 have brought ample opportunity for startups and small businesses seeking capital investments. According to a report from PitchBook, overall venture capital funding in the U.S. hit a new record of $238.7 billion raised in the first nine months of the year, crushing the previous annual record of $166.4 billion that was raised in all of 2020. Early-stage capital alone has exceeded $54 billion through Sept. 30, beating last year's record volume of $44 billion.

With more opportunity, however, comes more competition. Entrepreneurs who have decided to seek venture capital or private equity investment will need to stand out. Strategizing around getting and keeping investor attention early on can help.

[More]

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

To get more information on Spar Group, Inc. and to follow the company’s latest updates, you can visit the company’s profile page here: Spar Group, Inc.’s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don’t forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

Jobless Claims Fall to 290,000 — 19-Month Low Paul Tudor Jones Calls Inflation 'Single Biggest Threat' to Financial Markets FDA Expands Booster Dose Usage Authorization for COVID-19 Vaccines McDonald's To Offer New Plant-Based Burger in US Restaurants by Beyond Meat