Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) falls 1.23% to Close at $49.08 on November 11

Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE: LUV), a Dallas, Texas, company, fell to close at $49.08 Thursday after losing $0.61 (1.23%) on volume of 5,117,532 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $49.98 to a low of $49.07 while Southwest Airlines Co’s market cap now stands at $29,051,429,036.

About Southwest Airlines Co

In its 50th year of service, Dallas-based Southwest Airlines Co. continues to differentiate itself from other air carriers with exemplary Customer Service to a Customer base topping 130 million passengers in 2019. Southwest became the nation's largest domestic air carrier in 2003 and maintains that ranking based on the U.S. Department of Transportation's most recent reporting of domestic originating passengers boarded. In peak travel seasons during 2019, Southwest operated more than 4,000 weekday departures among a network of 101 destinations in the United States and 10 additional countries. In early 2020, the carrier added service to Hilo, Hawaii, and Cozumel, Mexico. Southwest began service to Palm Springs, Calif. and Miami on Nov. 15, and will begin service to two new seasonal destinations in Colorado, Steamboat Springs and Montrose (Telluride and Crested Butte) on Dec. 19, 2020. On Feb. 14, 2021, Southwest will begin service to Chicago (O'Hare) and Sarasota/Bradenton. Service from Savanah, Georgia and Colorado Springs will begin on March 11, 2021, and operations from Houston (George Bush Intercontinental) and Jackson, Miss. are anticipated to begin in the first half of 2021. The carrier issued its Southwest® Promise in May 2020 to highlight new and round-the-clock efforts to support its Customers and Employees wellbeing and comfort. Among the changes are enhanced cleaning efforts at airports and onboard aircraft, and face covering requirements for Customers and Employees. Additional details about the Southwest Promise are available at Southwest.com/Promise. Southwest coined Transfarency® to describe its purposed philosophy of treating Customers honestly and fairly, and low fares actually staying low. Southwest is the only major U.S. airline to offer bags fly free® to everyone (first and second checked pieces of luggage, size and weight limits apply, some carriers offer free checked bags on select routes or in qualified circumstances). Southwest does not charge change fees, though fare differences might apply. Southwest is one of the most honored airlines in the world, known for a triple bottom line approach that contributes to the carrier's performance and productivity, the importance of its People and the communities they serve, and an overall commitment to efficiency and the planet. Learn more about how the carrier gives back to communities across the world by visiting Southwest.com/citizenship. Book Southwest Airlines' low fares online at Southwest.com or by phone at 800-I-FLY-SWA.

Visit Southwest Airlines Co’s profile for more information.

Another Inflationary Sign From Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin and Ethereum are the leaders of the cryptocurrency asset class. As of November 5, the overall asset class had a $2.696 trillion market cap. 13,669 different cryptos make up the total value, but Bitcoin and Ethereum account for 62.4% as Bitcoin was worth around $1.152 trillion, and Ethereum had an over $528.25 billion market cap.

Cryptocurrencies are a libertarian means of exchange taking control of the money supply from governments and returning it to individuals. Each crypto’s value is solely a function of bids and offers in the market. Most cryptos have a limited supply, unlike fiat currencies. Governments can issue legal tender to their hearts' content, allowing them to stimulate or contract economic conditions.

Robinhood Reveals Hacker Theft of 7 Million Customer Names, Email Addresses

Online stock trading platform Robinhood Markets Inc (HOOD) disclosed Monday evening that hackers made off with personal information of its more than 7 million users last week in a major security breach.

According to Robinhood, hackers stole email addresses of about 5 million customers and the full names of another 2 million.

Mark Cuban and NEA-Backed FiscalNote To Go Public Via SPAC Merger

DC-based legal and regulatory policy tracking software company FiscalNote Holdings Inc will go public via a merger with a special purpose acquisition company Duddell Street Acquisition Corp in a deal valued at about $1.3 billion.

Under the agreement announced this week, the Maso Capital-backed SPAC will provide FiscalNote with proceeds of $275 million, consisting of a $100 million private placement and about $175 million currently held in trust by Duddell Street.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

