Southside Bancshares (SBSI) Falls 1.65% for April 22

Today, Southside Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:SBSI) lost $0.66 to end the day Friday at $39.39.

The company started at $39.83 and shares fluctuated between $40.58 and $39.24 with 74,919 shares trading hands.

Southside Bancshares is averaging 89,064 shares traded over the last 30 days. They have lost 3.47% YTD.

Southside Bancshares expects its next earnings on 2022-04-26.

About Southside Bancshares Inc

Southside Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company headquartered in Tyler, Texas, with approximately $7.19 billion in assets as of September 30, 2020. Through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Southside Bank, Southside currently operates 57 branches and a network of 79 ATMs/ITMs throughout East Texas, Southeast Texas, Dallas/Fort Worth and Austin. Serving customers since 1960, Southside Bank is a community-focused financial institution that offers a full range of financial products and services to individuals and businesses. These products and services include consumer and commercial loans, mortgages, deposit accounts, safe deposit boxes, treasury management, wealth management, trust services, brokerage services and an array of online and mobile services.

