Southside Bancshares (SBSI) falls 0.23% on Moderate Volume January 10

Today, Southside Bancshares Inc Inc’s (NASDAQ: SBSI) stock fell $0.1, accounting for a 0.23% decrease. Southside Bancshares opened at $44.30 before trading between $44.73 and $43.95 throughout Monday’s session. The activity saw Southside Bancshares’s market cap fall to $1,426,601,719 on 64,368 shares -below their 30-day average of 143,336.

About Southside Bancshares Inc

Southside Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company headquartered in Tyler, Texas, with approximately $7.19 billion in assets as of September 30, 2020. Through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Southside Bank, Southside currently operates 57 branches and a network of 79 ATMs/ITMs throughout East Texas, Southeast Texas, Dallas/Fort Worth and Austin. Serving customers since 1960, Southside Bank is a community-focused financial institution that offers a full range of financial products and services to individuals and businesses. These products and services include consumer and commercial loans, mortgages, deposit accounts, safe deposit boxes, treasury management, wealth management, trust services, brokerage services and an array of online and mobile services.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

