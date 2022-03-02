Southern Missouri, (SMBC) gains 4.02% in Light Trading on March 2

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange SMBC - Market Data & News Trade

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMBC) shares gained 4.02%, or $2.07 per share, to close Wednesday at $53.63. After opening the day at $52.07, shares of Southern Missouri, fluctuated between $53.70 and $52.07. 15,461 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 26,048. Wednesday's activity brought Southern Missouri,’s market cap to $477,071,886.

About Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc.

outhern Missouri Bancorp, Inc., a Missouri corporation, was organized in 1994 and is the parent Company of Southern Bank. Southern Bank was originally chartered as a mutual Missouri savings and loan association in 1887. In 2004, the Bank converted from a Missouri chartered stock savings bank to a Missouri state-chartered trust company with banking powers.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is based on 15-minute-delayed prices and provided by IEX Cloud as of 4:15 pm ET on the day of publication.

