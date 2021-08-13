Southern First Bancshares (SFST) falls 0.18% on Moderate Volume August 12

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange SFST - Market Data & News Trade

Southern First Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ: SFST) fell to close at $51.21 Thursday after losing $0.09 (0.18%) on volume of 12,989 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $52.50 to a low of $51.02 while Southern First Bancshares’s market cap now stands at $404,555,467.

About Southern First Bancshares Inc

Southern First Bancshares, Inc., Greenville, South Carolina is a registered bank holding company incorporated under the laws of South Carolina. The company's wholly-owned subsidiary, Southern First Bank, is the largest bank headquartered in South Carolina. Southern First Bank has been providing financial services since 1999 and now operates in 13 locations in the Greenville, Columbia, and Charleston markets of South Carolina as well as the Triangle and Triad regions of North Carolina and Atlanta, Georgia.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

