Southern Copper (SCCO) falls 1.07% to Close at $58.51 on September 17

Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE: SCCO), a Phoenix, Arizona, company, fell to close at $58.51 Friday after losing $0.63 (1.07%) on volume of 1,525,410 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $59.23 to a low of $57.92 while Southern Copper’s market cap now stands at $45,232,985,049.

About Southern Copper Corporation

Southern Copper Corporation is one of the largest integrated copper producers in the world and has the largest copper reserves of the industry. The company is a NYSE and Lima Stock Exchange listed company that is 88.9% owned by Grupo Mexico, a Mexican company listed on the Mexican Stock Exchange. The remaining 11.1% ownership interest is held by the international investment community. Southern Copper Corp. operates mining units and metallurgical facilities in Mexico, Peru and conduct exploration activities in Argentina, Chile, Ecuador, Mexico and Peru.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

