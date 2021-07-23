Southern Company (SO) gains 0.26% for July 22

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange SO - Market Data & News Trade

Southern Company (NYSE: SO) shares gained 0.26%, or $0.16 per share, to close Thursday at $62.98. After opening the day at $62.89, shares of Southern fluctuated between $63.40 and $62.82. 4,387,519 shares traded hands an increase from their 30 day average of 3,786,542. Thursday's activity brought Southern’s market cap to $66,737,468,170.

Southern is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, and employs more than 29,000 people.

About Southern Company

Southern Company brings energy to homes and businesses across the country. The company mades its name as a leading producer of clean, safe, reliable and affordable energy, and it approaches each day as a vital step in building the future of energy. It's always looking ahead, and innovations in the industry—from new nuclear to deployment of electric transportation and renewables —helps brighten the lives and businesses of millions of customers nationwide.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

