Southern Company - 4.95% NT REDEEM 30/01/2080 USD 25 (SOJD) falls 2.09% to Close at $26.68 on September 8

Today, Southern Co 4.95 % Notes 2020-30.01.80 Global Series 2020A Inc’s (NYSE: SOJD) stock fell $0.57, accounting for a 2.09% decrease. Southern Company - 4.95% NT REDEEM 30/01/2080 USD 25 opened at $26.87 before trading between $26.88 and $26.63 throughout Wednesday’s session. The activity saw Southern Company - 4.95% NT REDEEM 30/01/2080 USD 25’s market cap fall to $ on 77,469 shares -above their 30-day average of N/A.

About Southern Co 4.95 % Notes 2020-30.01.80 Global Series 2020A

The Southern Co. is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi. The Southern Power segment constructs, acquires, owns, and manages generation assets such as renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market. The Southern Company Gas segment distributes natural gas through natural gas distribution facilities in the states of Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, New Jersey, Florida, Tennessee, and Maryland. The company was founded on November 9, 1945 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

