South State (SSB) Drops 3.67% on May 5

Shares of SouthState Corporation (NASDAQ: SSB) lost 3.67% Thursday.

As of 12:21:42 est, South State sits at $78.02 and dropped $2.98 per share in trading so far.

South State has moved 1.16% over the last 30 days and has moved YTD 1.89% based on the most recent close.

The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-07-21.

About SouthState Corporation

SouthState Corporation is a financial services company headquartered in Winter Haven, Florida. South State Bank, N.A., the company's nationally chartered bank subsidiary, provides consumer, commercial, mortgage and wealth management solutions to more than one million customers throughout Florida, Alabama, Georgia, the Carolinas and Virginia. The bank also serves clients coast to coast through its correspondent banking division.

