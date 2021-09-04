South Plains (SPFI) falls 0.13% to Close at $23.32 on September 3

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange SPFI - Market Data & News Trade

Today, South Plains Financial Inc Inc’s (NASDAQ: SPFI) stock fell $0.03, accounting for a 0.13% decrease. South Plains opened at $23.30 before trading between $23.40 and $23.12 throughout Friday’s session. The activity saw South Plains’s market cap fall to $418,694,579 on 6,428 shares -below their 30-day average of 33,937.

About South Plains Financial Inc

South Plains Financial Inc. is the bank holding company for City Bank, a Texas state-chartered bank headquartered in Lubbock, Texas. City Bank is one of the largest independent banks in West Texas and has additional banking operations in the Dallas, El Paso, Greater Houston, the Permian Basin, and College Station Texas markets, and the Ruidoso and Eastern New Mexico markets. South Plains provides a wide range of commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in its market areas. Its principal business activities include commercial and retail banking, along with insurance, investment, trust and mortgage services.

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

