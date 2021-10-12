South Jersey Industries (SJI) falls 0.75% in Light Trading on October 11

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange SJI - Market Data & News Trade

South Jersey Industries Inc. (NYSE: SJI) shares fell 0.75%, or $0.17 per share, to close Monday at $22.38. After opening the day at $22.75, shares of South Jersey Industries fluctuated between $22.76 and $22.35. 618,997 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 1,113,329. Monday's activity brought South Jersey Industries’s market cap to $2,516,566,076.

South Jersey Industries is headquartered in Folsom, New Jersey, and employs more than 650 people.

About South Jersey Industries Inc.

SJI, an energy services holding company based in Folsom, NJ, delivers energy services to its customers through three primary subsidiaries. SJI Utilities, SJI's regulated natural gas utility business, delivers safe, reliable, affordable natural gas to approximately 700,000 South Jersey Gas and Elizabethtown Gas customers in New Jersey. SJI's non-utility businesses within South Jersey Energy Solutions promote efficiency, clean technology and renewable energy by providing customized wholesale commodity marketing and fuel management services; and developing, owning and operating on-site energy production facilities. SJI Midstream houses the company's interest in the PennEast Pipeline Project.

