Sound Bancorp (SFBC) falls 2.22% in Light Trading on August 2

Sound Financial Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ: SFBC) fell to close at $44.00 Monday after losing $1 (2.22%) on volume of 1,573 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $45.00 to a low of $44.00 while Sound Bancorp’s market cap now stands at $115,025,636.

About Sound Financial Bancorp Inc

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc., a bank holding company, is the parent company of Sound Community Bank, and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington with full-service branches in Seattle, Tacoma, Mountlake Terrace, Sequim, Port Angeles, Port Ludlow and University Place. Sound Community Bank is a Fannie Mae Approved Lender and Seller/Servicer with one Loan Production Office located in the Madison Park neighborhood of Seattle, Washington.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

